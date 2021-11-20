iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $112.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.