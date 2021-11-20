iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

