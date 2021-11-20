iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.35

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2916421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 348,093 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $19,516,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 407,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

