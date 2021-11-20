iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.80. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iQIYI traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 188840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQ. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

