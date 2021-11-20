IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.84. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

