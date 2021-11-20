Iowa State Bank Invests $212,000 in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTBA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

