Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.16 and a 12 month high of $345.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

