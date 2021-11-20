Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of CSR opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -362.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

