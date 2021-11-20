Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 353.90 ($4.62), with a volume of 224137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.94.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

