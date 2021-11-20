Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

