Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

