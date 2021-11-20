Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $192,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.