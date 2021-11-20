Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
