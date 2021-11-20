Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

