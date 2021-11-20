Invesco Ltd. Sells 316,825 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.24 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

