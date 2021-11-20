Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of IDACORP worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

