Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

