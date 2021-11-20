Invesco Ltd. Has $29.38 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 22.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

