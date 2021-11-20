Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $30,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.