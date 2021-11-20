Invesco Ltd. Acquires 145,726 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

