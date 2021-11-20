Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 193,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI opened at $153.35 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $154.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.