Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 493.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.