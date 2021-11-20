Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Financial Contrast

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Everbridge alerts:

This table compares Everbridge and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 16.42 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -39.26 Intuit $9.63 billion 19.64 $2.06 billion $7.49 92.44

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Everbridge and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 1 8 0 2.89 Intuit 0 5 19 0 2.79

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.82%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $657.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Intuit.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60% Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84%

Summary

Intuit beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products; online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.