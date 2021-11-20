Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $802.00 at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $710.00 to $802.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.24. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

