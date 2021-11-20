Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average of $524.24. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

