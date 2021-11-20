Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $696.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $584.00 to $696.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

