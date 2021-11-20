Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

INTU traded up $63.40 on Friday, hitting $692.34. 3,615,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

