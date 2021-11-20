Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $750.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $625.00 to $750.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.24. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.