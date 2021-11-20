Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 200.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

