Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

