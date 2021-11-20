Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $908.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

