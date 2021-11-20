International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.06.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production and distribution of the natural industrial mineral zeolite. The company was founded on June 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

