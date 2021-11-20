International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE IGT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.