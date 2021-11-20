International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

