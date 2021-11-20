International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.