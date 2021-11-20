Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Francois Heilbronn Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $96.73.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.