Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Intel reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,580,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,209,064. Intel has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

