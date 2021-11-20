Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,148. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

