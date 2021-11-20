Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $13,287.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.