Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

INSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 287,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $331.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

