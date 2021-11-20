Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0.3%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 1,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEVR. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,185,000.

