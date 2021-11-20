Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $476,080.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NSP stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

