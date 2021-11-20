Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 29,588 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.
Shares of TCN stock opened at C$17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
