Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 25,663 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 25,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $347,477.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRHC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

