Insider Selling: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,677. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

