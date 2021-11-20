Insider Selling: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $379,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,677. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
