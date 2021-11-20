Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 669,062 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

