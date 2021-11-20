Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 669,062 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46.
MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
