Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GPN opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
