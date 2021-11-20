Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPN opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.