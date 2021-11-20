Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FIBK opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 624,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.