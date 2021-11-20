Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $850,389.12 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXP stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.85 and a 52-week high of $165.69.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.