Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

NYSE:NET traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.04. 2,410,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

