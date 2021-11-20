Insider Buying: Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Acquires 14,400 Shares of Stock

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Director Adrian James purchased 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adrian James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Adrian James purchased 34,150 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Adrian James acquired 6,300 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $70,182.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adrian James bought 27,302 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $244,079.88.

Shares of Volcon stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Volcon Inc has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

